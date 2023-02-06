"Ab ek injury Smith aur Labuschagne ko bhi karwado"- Top 10 funny memes after Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were ruled out of 1st Test vs India

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series against India as he is yet to recover from a left leg Achilles injury.

The situation added to their woes with another frontline pacer, Mitchell Starc, already on the sidelines. He is recuperating after injuring his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are also doubtful for the second Test in Delhi, starting February 17. The onus will now be on Australian captain Pat Cummins to shoulder the burden of the pace attack in the upcoming Test.

Scott Boland, who has performed exceedingly well in home Tests, might get a chance to partner with Cummins in the pace department.

Indian cricket fans took note of the latest developments in the visiting team's camp and expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes. Few felt that the absence of a couple of pacers wouldn't bear much significance in determining the team's fortunes on turning tracks. Some also delved into the history between Cheteshwar Pujara and Hazlewood to compile humorous memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"Discipline will be required while playing against the new ball"- Sanjay Bangar's advice to Team India captain Rohit Sharma for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar has shared some advise for Rohit Sharma for the upcoming BGT series. He urged the batter to exhibit restraint and discipline for off-stump line deliveries while facing the new ball against Australian quicks.

He pointed out Rohit's success during the England series in 2021. He stated that the Indian skipper could dominate the spinners if he could negate the new ball threat.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Sanjay Bangar said:

"Rohit Sharma has already shown it by doing it. He brought the discipline in his batting outside the off stump in England. That discipline will be required while playing against the new ball because two of Hazlewood, Starc and Pat Cummins will definitely play."

He added:

"If he plays out the new ball, we have seen how he dominated spin on a turning track like Chennai. Very few Indian players have so many attacking shots that can destroy the spinners. The Australian spinners could be a major threat. I feel discipline with the new ball and then attacking approach against the spinners."

Do you agree with Sanjay Bagar's views? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

