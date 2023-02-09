"Ab Jadeja ka bhi ek replica uthaake laiyo nets mein"- Top 10 funny memes after India bundle out Australia for 177 on day 1 of 1st Test

Team India began the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on a positive note by bundling out Australia for 177 on Day 1 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss this morning and opted to bat first on a dry surface. The Indian seamers gave their side a great start by sending back both the Aussie openers in 2.1 overs. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Usman Khawaja off his first ball of the match, while Mohammed Shami cleaned up David Warner in his second over.

With 2/2 on the scoreboard, Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steven Smith (37) joined hands and stabilized the innings with their 82-run partnership for the third wicket. The duo played the spinners well, successfully managing to remain unbeaten at the end of the first session.

The hosts marched back into the contest in the second session on the back of multiple strikes from Ravindra Jadeja. The Saurashtra player made a sensational comeback from a long injury hiatus as he dismissed well-set Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw in successive balls soon after the lunch break.

Jadeja then gave a massive breakthrough for Team India by cleaning up Steve Smith in the 42nd over to reduce Australia to 109/5. Alex Carey (36 off 33 balls) came out all guns blazing and scored at a brisk rate by employing reverse sweeps. However, the same shot bought his downfall as he perished while trying a reverse sweep against Ashwin.

The Australian lower order then folded quickly without much resistance as Jadeja and Ashwin were too hot for them to handle. Ravindra Jadeja ended with a five-wicket haul, while Ashwin ended with three wickets.

Fans react after Ravindra Jadeja's fifer helps India gain the upper hand on day 1 by dismissing Australia for 177

Fans enjoyed the action that unfolded during Australia's first innings of the 1st Test against India on Thursday. They expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Sagar @sagarcasm Australia were so busy looking for cracks in the pitch that they forgot to see the cracks in their batting line-up Australia were so busy looking for cracks in the pitch that they forgot to see the cracks in their batting line-up https://t.co/pi0JUgqZSW

After 7 overs, the hosts reached 27/0 in response to Australia's 177.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes