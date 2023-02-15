"Ab tak tho usko aa jana chahiye tha"- Wasim Jaffer trolls Australian media with a pitch-related meme ahead of 2nd IND vs AUS Test in Delhi

Former Indian Test batter Wasim Jaffer continues to entertain fans with hilarious posts on his official Twitter handle. In his latest Tweet, Jaffer took a dig at the Australian media's obsession with Indian pitches by sharing a hilarious meme.

Ahead of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur, Aussie media posted pictures of the pitch on social media platforms and went on to overanalyze it.

They even accused the BCCI and curator of doctoring the pitch to counter Australian left-handed batters. However, the pitch did not turn out to be a rank-turner. The hosts registered a comprehensive innings win by scoring 400 when they batted.

The second Test between the teams will commence on February 17, Friday. Ahead of the match, Jaffer trolled the Australian media with a meme suggesting that first-look pictures of the Delhi pitch should have arrived by now.

He tweeted the following and wrote:

"Aussie media and fans waiting for first pics of Delhi pitch"

Shreyas Iyer declared fit for the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will join the Test squad for the second match against Australia after he passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Iyer suffered a back injury last month, which forced him to miss the ODI series against New Zealand and the first Test against Australia.

In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav took his place in the middle-order during the first Test and could only score eight runs on his Test debut. In all likelihood, the returning Shreyas Iyer will reclaim his spot and replace Suryakumar in the Delhi Test.

The BCCI's official media release about Shreyas Iyer's inclusion in the squad read:

"Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test. #INDvAUS



Details



bcci.tv/articles/2023/… NEWS: Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test. #TeamIndia Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test. #TeamIndia | #INDvAUSDetails 🔽bcci.tv/articles/2023/…

Squad for the 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes