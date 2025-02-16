"Ab toh Paise se bhi bharosa uthta jaa rha hai..."- Top 10 funny memes as DC edges past MI in an epic cliff-hanger in WPL 2025

Last year's runner-ups, Delhi Capitals (DC), began their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 campaign positively with a win on Saturday (February 15). They beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a thrilling contest at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara and got off the mark in the points table.

The high-octane action that unfolded during the game entertained the fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes about contentious third umpire decisions during the game read:

"Ab toh Paise se bhi bharosa uthta jaa rha hai..."(Losing trust on money gradually)

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

MI vs DC WPL 2025: Shafali Verma, Nikki Prasad, and Shika Pandey help Delhi Capitals secure a hard-fought win vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Nat Sciver-Brunt played a brilliant knock of 80* (59) to take MI to a respectable total of 164 before they were bowled out in 19.1 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in a blazing knock of 42 (22). Annabel Sutherland picked up three wickets, while Shikha Pandey bowled a wonderful spell of 4-0-14-2 for DC in the bowling department.

Shafali Verma set up a great platform for the Capitals in the chase with a cameo of 43 (18), which took her side to 60 in 5.5 overs. MI crawled back into the contest after that by picking wickets at regular intervals in the middle-overs phase. 19-year-old Niki Prasad played a responsible knock of 35 (33) and steered DC towards victory.

MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"I think we weren't able to set a decent total. When Nat and I were batting, we thought that we would get in excess of 200 but we missed out on scoring on the last five deliveries. Ismail is someone who is a great bowler and she gives up the privilege of picking up wickets."

"Sajana has bowled for the team in the practice but our fielding let her down. Our target will be to bat the full 20 overs and have the batter play throughout. Sometimes these things happen but our batters need to take more responsibility in the next WPL game."

Gujarat Giants will face UP Warriorz in the third match of WPL 2025 on Sunday (February 16) at the same venue.

