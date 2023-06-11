"Ab underground hone ka samay aa gya hay" - Fans erupt as Virat Kohli departs for 49 in second innings of WTC 2023 final

Virat Kohli failed to deliver for Team India in the second innings of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London on Day 5, Sunday (June 11).

The right-handed batter added just five runs to his overnight score of 44 before Australian pacer Scott Boland ended Kohli’s resistance. Steve Smith took an exceptional catch to dismiss him in the second slip. The 34-year-old departed for 49 runs off 78 balls, including seven fours.

Watch Kohli's dismissal below:

Kohli shared an 86-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket to give India some hope. His wicket provided another breakthrough for the Aussies as Ravindra Jadeja departed for a two-ball duck, leaving Team India at 179/5.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment as Kohli failed to live up to the expectations. One shared a meme that read:

"Aak konsa quote dalu Insta story per (Which story should I put on Instagram today?)"

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Arvind Ramachander



Jadeja has always been the unsung hero of this team especially with his batting.



#WTCFinals Virat Kohli gone, it's time for a new hero to rise for India.Jadeja has always been the unsung hero of this team especially with his batting. Virat Kohli gone, it's time for a new hero to rise for India.Jadeja has always been the unsung hero of this team especially with his batting.#WTCFinals

Lloyd Corleone
King Kohli at the crease on 44 not out and India need 280
Game over. I just don't understand that shot from Virat Kohli on 49. You're chasing 200 what's the rush?

Jitender Singh
What is Virat Kohli's legacy if there was no Pakistan.

Kohli had previously scored 44 and 13 during the inaugural WTC 2021 final, where New Zealand beat India by eight wickets.

Australia favorites to win WTC final after Virat Kohli’s dismissal

With two quick wickets of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Boland has put Australia in a commanding position in the WTC final. Captain Pat Cummins will now look to ensure the Aussies win their maiden WTC title, the only ICC trophy left vacant in the trophy cabinet for the five-time ODI World Cup champions.

At the time of writing, India were 187/5 with Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat at the crease.

Earlier on Day 4, Australia declared at 170/8 on Day 5, courtesy of Alex Carey (unbeaten 66). Jadeja emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 3/58.

Batting first, the Aussies posted 469 thanks to centuries from Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121). For India, Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/108.

In response, India posted 296, courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane’s 89. Cummins shone with the ball with figures of 3/83.

