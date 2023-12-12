"ABCD bahut mil jaayenge, apne UV jaisa koi nahin"- Yuvraj Singh received special wishes on his birthday as he turned 42

The cricket community extended warm wishes to former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh as he turned 42 on Tuesday, December 12.

Yuvraj Singh retired from all forms of cricket in 2019 after a 19-year career. His name is etched in the folklore as India's man for big occasions, having performed a crucial role in the team's trophy-winning campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. He was also named the Player of the Series in the 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj's final international cricket appearance took place in 2017 in an ODI against West Indies in Antigua. He scored 39 runs from 55 balls batting at number 4 position in that match.

On the occasion of his 42nd birthday, Yuvraj's former teammates and other members of the cricket fraternity and fans wished him on social media platforms. His teammates from the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian side - Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and Sachin Tendulkar - led the way with special posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Sehwag wrote:

"Happy Birthday dear Yuvraj. Remembering the incredible 6 sixes in an over again today and suddenly reminded it’s also the birthday of Rajnikanth. ABCD bahut mil jaayenge, apne UV jaisa koi nahin (You'll find lots of ABCDs, but none like our UV)."

Here are some of the wishes:

"Ab cricket pe dhyan do"- Sreesanth recalls Yuvraj Singh's advice in his initial playing days

Former Indian pacer Sreesanth recently recollected one of his interactions with Yuvraj Singh before playing for Team India. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Sreesanth said:

“I got to play the KSCA Trophy in Bangalore. I was playing a game for Indian Airlines and Yuvraj had also come to play that match. Laxman bhai [VVS Laxman] was also playing since it was the final. He [Yuvraj] watched my bowling during the match. He was standing at slip. I had put up a very good performance in that game."

On Yuvraj Singh's suggestion to him, the 40-year-old added:

“When I was sitting in the dressing room, this is around 2003, before I played for India; I was removing my spikes and was glancing at what Yuvi pa was doing. He called me and told me, ‘Sreesanth, sab chhod ke. Party-sharty sab chhod do. Ab cricket pe dhyan do. Aap India khel sakte ho’ [Sreesanth, stop partying and focus on cricket. You can play for India]."

Yuvraj and Sreesanth were part of both the Indian squads which won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.