"Abhi taak bachpana nahi gaya" - Fans react to Gautam Gambhir’s middle-finger reaction to ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chants during Indo-Pak Asia Cup showdown

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir and former skipper Virat Kohli share a cold relationship on the field.

The duo most recently engaged in a heated argument during the Indian Premier League game between Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this year.

The 41-year-old has even said that he shared rivalry with the likes of Kohli and MS Dhoni, but that is restricted to the field since he wants his team to win.

In a video that has surfaced on X (previously known as Twitter), Gambhir lost his cool as fans chanted, ‘Kohli, Kohli,’ during the Asia Cup showdown between India and Pakistan on Saturday, September 2.

The two-time World Cup winner showed his middle finger to a section of fans chanting Kohli’s name as he walked out of the ground apparently towards the commentary box.

One user wrote:

"Gauti bhai bade ho Gaye but abhi taak bachpana nahi Gaya (Gauti brother has grown up but his childishness has not gone away yet)."

Here are some of the other reactions:

“That was a nothing shot” – Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli’s dismissal in Indo-Pak Asia Cup 2023 clash

Gautam Gambhir recently slammed Virat Kohli for his chopped-on dismissal against left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi against Pakistan. The veteran added that the right-handed batter looked casual with a wrong judgment regarding his foot movements. He told Star Sports:

"That was a nothing shot, neither forward, neither back. I think was a bit casual. That is what you get when you play someone like Shaheen Afridi. You do not know whether to go forward or back."

He added:

“Kohli was a touch unlucky. Inside edge, the ball did not come onto the bat and maybe even kept a bit low. But credit to Shaheen Shah Afridi for altering his length.”

For the uninitiated, Kohli was dismissed for just four runs off seven balls against Pakistan. The senior batter will now look to make amends against Nepal. He needs 98 runs to become the fastest to 13,000 runs in ODIs. The record is currently held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the landmark in 321 innings.

