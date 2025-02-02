Abhishek Sharma hits back-to-back sixes off Jamie Overton to reach 2nd fastest fifty for India in 5th IND vs ENG T20I 2025

Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat for India in the fifth and final T20I between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The left-handed batters smashed back-to-back sixes off Jamie Overton to reach his half-century in the fifth over.

During his knock, he also became the second-fastest India batter to score fifty in the 20-over format. This was his third T20I half-century, second against England.

Abhishek first smashed Overton for a six towards long-off before playing a straight shot over the bowler’s head off the next delivery. Watch the videos below:

Fastest Indian to reach T20I fifty

Yuvraj Singh – 12 balls vs England Abhishek Sharma – 17 balls vs England KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav – 18 balls vs Scotland and vs South Africa, respectively Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma – 19 balls vs Sri Lanka and vs Australia, respectively

Abhishek has been exceptional in the series, returning with scores of 79, 12, 24, and 29 in his last four outings.

Abhishek Sharma's 100 provides a flying start to India in fifth T20I vs England

Abhishek Sharma provided a flying start to India in the fifth T20I against England. He also shared a 115-run partnership with Tilak Varma for the second wicket. This came after his opening partner Sanju Samson walked back early, scoring 16 runs off seven deliveries.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 145/3 after 10.2 overs, with Abhishek Sharma on 100* off 37 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav and company have already sealed the series 3-1 after a 15-run win in the fourth T20I in Pune. This was their fifth consecutive T20I series win after beating Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa.

Led by Jos Buttler, England have managed a solitary win in the third T20I in Rajkot, where they emerged victorious by 26 runs.

The action will shift to the three-match ODI series between India and England after this. The series opener will be played in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The ODI series is touted as a warmup for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Follow the IND vs ENG 5th T20I live score and updates here.

