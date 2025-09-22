  • home icon
  Abhishek Sharma's adorable lift selfie with sister & mom after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [In Picture]

Abhishek Sharma’s adorable lift selfie with sister & mom after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [In Picture]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 22, 2025 10:07 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Match award for his 74-run innings against Pakistan (Source: Getty)

India opener Abhishek Sharma’s mother, Manju Sharma, shared a picture on social media with her son and daughter, Komal Sharma. This comes after Abhishek’s impressive performance in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 171/5 in their 20 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan top-scoring with 58 off 45 balls, while Shivam Dube claimed two wickets for India. In reply, Abhishek and Shubman Gill stitched together a brilliant 105-run stand off 59 balls.

Gill contributed 47 off 28 deliveries, while Abhishek lit up the stadium with a sparkling 74 off 39 balls, smashing six fours and five sixes. Later, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 30 off 19 balls guided India to a comfortable six-wicket win with seven balls to spare.

also-read-trending Trending

After the game, Abhishek clicked a lift selfie with his mother and sister, which was later shared by Manju Sharma on her Instagram account.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma currently sits at the top of the Asia Cup 2025 run charts, having amassed 173 runs in four innings at an average of 43.25 and a stunning strike rate of 208.43, including one half-century.

“I wanted to deliver for the team” - Abhishek Sharma reacts to his match-winning knock

Abhishek Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match for his 74-run innings against Pakistan. During the post-match presentation, he shared his thoughts on his performance [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team. (on his stand with Gill) We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it and today was the day.”
“The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it. If you see someone playing like this, it's because the team supports me and they back me. That's the intent I show and I'm practicing really hard and if it's my day, I'm gonna win it for my team,” he added.

Team India will be back on Wednesday, September 24, to take on Bangladesh in their second Super 4s match in Dubai.

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
