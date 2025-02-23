Abhishek Sharma spotted with Tollywood superstar in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash [In Pictures]

Team India's T20I opener Abhishek Sharma attended the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The swashbuckling batter was spotted sitting next to Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi.

Abhishek was dressed in a floral print Cuban collar shirt, while Chiranjeevi opted for an all-black monochrome look. The southpaw was also joined by his India T20I teammate Tilak Varma.

Here are a few pictures of Abhishek, Chiranjeevi, and Tilak enjoying the blockbuster clash between the Asian arch-rivals:

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the encounter. They were bowled out for 241 in 49.4 overs. A 62-run knock from top-order batter Saud Shakeel and a crucial contribution from Khushdil Shah towards the back end helped the side register a decent total.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the top performer with the ball, recording figures of 9-0-40-3. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also bowled a fantastic spell and claimed the crucial wickets of Babar Azam and the well-set Shakeel.

"I'm glad that I did not bowl in this era" - Shoaib Akhtar's big praise on Abhishek Sharma

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar recently met and interacted with Abhishek Sharma in Dubai. Akhtar reserved high praise for the youngster, even suggesting that he was happy that he didn't have to bowl at such explosive batters.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also gave Abhishek a piece of advice, asking him to continue backing his strengths. In a video shared on the microblogging platform X, Akhtar said:

"I'm glad that I did not bowl in this era reason being people like this young lad (points to Abhishek). He got a hundred, and I watched your innings. It was fantastic, amazing, and I gave him an advice, 'Don't leave your strength."

Abhishek Sharma performed brilliantly during India's five-match home T20I series against England. He scored 279 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 219.68. The batter played an awe-inspiring 135-run knock in the final fixture.

