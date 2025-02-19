Abrar Ahmed’s unique celebration after castling Devon Conway with a jaffa in PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed pulled off a unique celebration after castling New Zealand opener Devon Conway in the opening match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday (February 19). The National Stadium in Karachi is hosting the encounter.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Openers Will Young and Devon Conway gave a steady start to the Kiwis with a 39-run partnership before the latter's dismissal in the eighth over.

Abrar Ahmed gave Pakistan their first breakthrough by cleaning up Devon Conway with a magnificent delivery, which beat the batter's edge to hit the off-stump. Abrar was understandably elated after the wicket as he celebrated in his unique style by folding his hands before his teammates joined in.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

New Zealand suffered another setback in the following over, as their batting linchpin Kane Williamson departed for just one off two deliveries, leaving them in trouble at 40/2. Pacer Naseem Shah dismissed him with a brilliant incoming delivery, which induced an edge. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan put in a dive to complete the catch cleanly, sending Williamson back to the pavilion.

"Dew comes in later, so want to maximise on that"- Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan after winning toss ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash vs New Zealand

Speaking to the broadcaster after winning the toss, Mohammad Rizwan said (via Cricbuzz):

"We will bowl first. Seen the last couple of matches dew comes in later, so want to maximise on that. We are the defending champions so will be in a bit more pressure, but we will treat it like the previous tri-series. Playing in Pakistan will be great as well. Haris Rauf is fit again so he's back in."

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(WK/C), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(C), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke.

Which team will win the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Let us know your views in the comments section.

