"Absence not a factor" - Bangladesh captain's massive statement on veteran cricketer ahead of IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 match

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto believes that his side are more than capable of coping without veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the mix. The legendary player is currently suspended from bowling due to a suspected action, and the selectors opted not to pick him as a pure batter in the team.

Shakib, who is only active in ODI cricket at the international level, led Bangladesh in their previous 50-over campaign in the form of the 2023 World Cup. However, he had to leave midway through the tournament after sustaining a finger injury. He will now miss the Champions Trophy after not being named in the squad.

In Shakib's absence, the likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and veteran Mahmudullah will have a huge role to play in providing balance to the side. Shanto, however, presented their pace bowling attack as one of their biggest strengths heading into the tournament.

"Shakib's absence is not a factor. Last couple of years we have got some good fast bowlers. This is the best Bangladesh seam attack. We need to adjust here. Here the pitches are not as high-scoring as in Pakistan. We know we will get a lot of crowd support here," Najmul Shanto said in the pre-match press conference (via RevSportz).

Bangladesh's pace attack spearheaded by the experienced Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman also includes emerging youngsters Nahid Rana and Tanzid Hasan.

"India have a lot of quality cricketers even without Bumrah" - Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto

Former Bangladesh player Imrul Kayes had urged Najmul Shanto and company to take advantage of Jasprit Bumrah's absence in their tournament opener against India. The ace speedster was ruled out after failing to recover from the back injury he sustained during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia.

Shanto, while maintaining that Bangladesh are a threat in the competition, stated that India are still a massive threat.

"India have a lot of quality cricketers even without Bumrah. All the teams are quality teams. We have good memories against India, Pakistan and New Zealand. We can beat any team in this format," Shanto added.

Bangladesh will take on India in the Group A contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

