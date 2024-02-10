"Absolute legend" - Shubman Gill poses with Indian Tennis superstar Rohan Bopanna

Team India batter Shubman Gill recently met Tennis star Rohan Bopanna at an event and clicked a picture together.

Bopanna rose to the number 1 position in the ATP doubles rankings after winning the Australian Open 2024 grand slam last month. The 43-year-old is also the oldest Tennis player to achieve the highest ranking. He has been receiving appreciation from fans in the country ever since his wonderful achievement.

Gill took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday (February 10) and shared a picture on his story, terming Bopanna an "absolute legend." Both the star players can be seen posing while sporting a warm smile in the photo. Gill shared the following on his story and wrote:

"Absolute legend."

Shubman Gill's latest Instagram story.

Shubman Gill also ended his lean run of batting form in Test cricket with a match-winning century in the second innings of the second match against England in Vizag. It was a much-needed one for him, as one more failure would have probably forced the team management to look for other options at the crucial number 3 position in the line-up.

"Just showed the incredible character that the young man has got" - AB de Villiers on Shubman Gill's century in the 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers was impressed after witnessing a wonderful batting performance from Gill under pressure in the second Test against England in Vizag.

The legendary player opined that Shubman's knock was the point of difference in the end between the two teams. In a video on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers said:

"He (Gill) came to Vizag and just showed the incredible character that the young man has got. What an incredible player. I don't know if he has worked on his technique at all or has anything changed, but it just shows you the talent he has got. In the second innings of a big Test match, that was a telling hundred and let me tell you, that was the difference between the two sides."

All the Indian players are currently on a mini break after the conclusion of the second Test. They will reassemble next week in Rajkot ahead of the third Test, which commences on February 15.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App