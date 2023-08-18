"Absolute trash" - Fans troll Arshdeep Singh for his death bowling in IND vs IRE 1st T20I

Arshdeep Singh was trolled mercilessly by fans during the opening T20I between India and Ireland at the Village in Dublin on Friday, August 18.

The left-arm pacer leaked 22 runs in the 20th over, which included two sixes and one boundary. It included a no-ball and a six off a free hit. The 24-year-old finished with figures of 1-35 in his four overs, the costliest among Indian bowlers in the game. Arshdeep, though, took the crucial wicket of Curtis Campher, who scored 39 off 33, including one six and three boundaries.

For the uninitiated, the Punjab-born cricketer was earlier smoked for 17 off the penultimate over in the fourth T20I of the recently concluded five-game series in West Indies.

India, though, won that game by nine wickets. Arshdeep finished with seven wickets in five games, but India lost the series 3-2.

Fans on Twitter trolled Arshdeep Singh for his below-par figures in the last over. One tweeted:

"Arshdeep has become absolute trash, getting smashed by No. 8 of an associate team."

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Arshdeep will now look to come back strongly in the second T20I against Ireland at the same venue on Sunday (August 20).

Barry McCarthy hits Arshdeep Singh for 20 runs in last over to propel Ireland to 139-7

Barry McCarthy starred with the bat as Ireland set a 140-run target for India on Friday.

The right-handed batter smashed 51 off 33, including four sixes and as many boundaries. He also shared a 47-run partnership with Campher as Ireland recovered from 59-6.

For Team India, captain Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets apiece, while Arshdeep Singh picked up one.

The visitors reached 34-0 after five overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease. The Men in Blue will look to win the T20I opener to go 1-0 ahead in the three-game series.

