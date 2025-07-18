"Absolutely brilliant" - Gautam Gambhir's reaction to Ravindra Jadeja's fighting knock shortly after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his performance with the bat in the third Test against England. Jadeja played a vital knock in the second innings, putting up a fight in a tricky situation.

Chasing 193 for a victory, India were bowled out for 170. At one stage, they were reduced to 82-7. However, Ravindra Jadeja stood tall. He kept the hopes alive while batting with the tail. The left-hander scored an unbeaten 61 off 181 balls. Despite his efforts eventually going in vain, he showed determination and grit.

"That was an incredible fight. Fight from Jaddu, that was absolutely brilliant," Gambhir said in a video posted by BCCI on X (formerly Twitter)

Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate praised the all-rounder for his consistency with the bat in the last two Tests. He has displayed solid form, scoring 72 in the first innings of the third Test. In the second game, Ravindra Jadeja scored 89 and an unbeaten 69 across both innings.

"His batting has just reached another level. The last two Tests, the consistency and calmness he's brought to the change room in difficult situations," he said.

His teammate and pacer Mohammed Siraj also added that Jadeja is extraordinary in fielding, bowling, and batting. Moreover, he stated that there has been an improvement in his batting, scoring runs in important situations for the team.

Ravindra Jadeja becomes third Indian batter with four consecutive fifties in Tests

Ravindra Jadeja became only the third Indian batter with four consecutive half-centuries in Tests. With fifties in all innings of the last two Tests, Jadeja joined Rishabh Pant and Sourav Ganguly in this elite list.

He also became only the second Indian batter with twin half-centuries at Lord's. Former cricketer Vinoo Mankad had scored 72 and 184 at the venue in 1952. The all-rounder also became the first visiting player with twin fifties in a Test match twice in England, batting from No.6 or below.

Ravindra Jadeja is now also the first spinner to score 900 runs and take 30 wickets in Tests in England. He has 969 runs from 15 innings at an average of 38.76 with a hundred and seven half-centuries. The off-spinner also has 30 wickets. He is only the second away player to achieve this feat after the legendary Gary Sobers, who made 1820 runs and picked up 69 wickets.

