"Absolutely miserable" - Fans slam Team India for their poor fielding effort during Champions Trophy 2025 clash vs Bangladesh

Team India players faced the wrath of the fans following multiple fielding lapses during the match against Bangladesh on Thursday (February 20). The two Asian teams are squaring off in the second game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto opted to bat in the contest after winning the toss. India got off to a sensational start as they reduced the opposition team to 35/5 in 8.3 overs, gaining an early edge in the encounter.

India had numerous chances soon after to inflict more damage on the Bangladesh side as their bowlers kept creating wicket-taking opportunities. However, the fielders failed to grab onto the chances, giving multiple lifelines to the Bangladesh batters.

Jaker Ali (68) and Towhid Hridoy (100) cashed in on them and put on a 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket to rescue their team from a precarious situation. Bangladesh eventually scored a respectable total of 228 before getting all out in 49.4 overs.

Fans took note of India's dismal fielding performance in the game and expressed criticism through their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Just watch how New Zealand were in the field yesterday and compare that with India's. New Zealand were electric, miserly and efficiency personified. India have been miserable on the field. Absolutely miserable," a fan wrote.

"2 easy catches dropped, should've packed them up by now. Dragging the game," another fan wrote.

"Hardik dropping catch to take away a bit of criticism from Rohit. One family is getting united again," commented a fan.

"Atrocious fielding by India today. Dropped catches, sloppy in the outfield, pook keeping, no attempt to stop boundaries. Never seen India field so poorly. Horrible leadership," one fan wrote.

"Ideally what should have been a less than 100 total for Bangladesh but poor fielding and somehow poor bowling after 10 overs have made this past 200," another fan commented.

"Everyone makes mistakes" - Axar Patel on missing hattrick due to a fielding error during IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel reflected on his bowling performance and missing a chance for a hat-trick chance, saying:

"(About the hat-trick) A lot happened. First, I did not know he (Tanzid) was out. Then, I got the second wicket and then the dropped catch happened. I was about to celebrate, but then I turned my back and did not think about it. It happens, everyone makes mistakes.

About the pitch, Patel added:

"The wicket eased out after that. I think this is a chasable score. As the ball goes soft, it becomes easier to bat on. My role is to be where the team needs me. It feels good that the team trusts me."

