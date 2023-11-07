“Absolutely rubbish” - Ex-cricketers slam Shakib Al Hasan for refusing to withdraw timed out appeal against Angelo Mathews 

Several former cricketers have lashed out at Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan for refusing to withdraw his timed-out appeal against Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews during the 2023 World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by three wickets to knock out the 1996 world champions. However, the match was marred by Mathews’ controversial timed-out dismissal apart from a number of skirmishes between players of the two sides. Shakib appealed for Mathews’ wicket after the latter could not take face his first ball within the stipulated time (two minutes) due to a helmet malfunction.

While some ex-cricketers agreed that what Shakib did was within the rules of the game, a number of them criticized him for refusing to withdraw his appeal against Mathews.

Here is a compilation of posts from some former cricketers on social media.

Meanwhile, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle defended the umpires and opined that players need to know the law of the game.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar also shared a cheeky post on his X handle, taking a dig at those bringing the spirit of cricket into the Mathews-Shakib controversy.

On the other hand, England keeper-batter Sam Billings took a dig at the Bangladesh captain by sharing a viral post.

Another talking point emerged after the ill-tempered match as Sri Lankan players refused to shake hands with their Bangladesh counterparts.

“I'll be careful, it doesn't happen to me,” - Shakib Al Hasan on Angelo Mathews’ timed-out dismissal

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Bangladesh captain defended himself and said that Mathews’ dismissal was within the laws of the game.

Asked about the spirit of cricket debate, which was back in focus following the controversy, Shakib replied:

“Well, then ICC should look into it and change the rules.”

He also added that he himself is careful to not get dismissed in such a bizarre fashion.

“I'll be careful. It doesn't happen to me,” the 36-year-old commented.

Shakib admitted that what happened was unfortunate, but reiterated that it was within the rules of the game.

Earlier, the veteran cricketer was named Player of the Match for claiming two wickets and scoring 82 off 65 in Bangladesh’s win.