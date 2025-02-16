"Absolutely world class" - Delhi Capitals co-owner makes huge statement after third umpire controversy in MI vs DC WPL 2025 clash

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal made a huge statement on his official social media account after his team's win over the Mumbai Indians. He lauded and respected the third umpire's decision, stating that monitoring every frame and calling the shots wasn't easy.

In the 19th over of the Capitals' batting innings, Radha Yadav looked to take a run but was sent back to her end after Niki Prasad declined it. Yadav put in a dive while Yastika Bhatia flicked the bails off. When referred upstairs, the replays showed that Radha had failed to ground her bat inside the crease. However, the TV umpire called it not out, and Harmanpreet Kaur discussed it with the on-field umpires.

Ultimately, the match ended with Delhi Capitals beating Mumbai Indians by a slender margin of two wickets. Despite discussions on the decisions, post the game, Jindal took to his official account on X and posted:

"Irrespective of the result in the ongoing WPL I must applaud the 3rd umpire who is absolutely world-class - to make that kind of decision and to take the replay so many frames back under so much pressure is world-class @wplt20 DelhiCapitals"

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in their opening match of the season

Opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals managed to restrict inaugural champions Mumbai Indians for 164 in their opening contest. Shikha Pandey (2/14) and Annabel Sutherland (3/34) starred with the ball in hand while Nat Sciver-Brunt (80 off 59) and Harmanpreet Kaur (42 off 22) led the charge with the bat.

In the chase, Delhi were off to a fine start, with Shafali Verma scoring 43 runs in 18 deliveries. The two-time finalists lost wickets at regular intervals but debutant Niki Prasad (35 off 33) managed to hold one end, setting a platform and helping Delhi Capitals win their opening contest.

