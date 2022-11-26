Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Carlos Braithwaite gains big – Updated after Match 8

The 8th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022-23 was a severe disappointment for the Shakib Al Hasan-led side as they suffered their second consecutive defeat out of three played. Whereas the Chennai Braves now enjoy the fifth spot, having one out of two wins.

Upon winning the toss, the Braves propelled the Tigers into the chase and themselves put a hefty 126 on the board. Carlos Braithwaite was the star of the show, portraying his all–round performances with a classy approach.

He added a quick 44 from 19 deliveries to bring bigger to 126. However, the efforts of Dawid Malan, who scored 27 from 15, must be counted too.

Shakib’s Bangla could strike six times; however, conceding plenty of runs, they could not stop the run flow. Rohan Mustafa, Shakib, Matheesha Pathirana, and Benny Howell managed one wicket apiece.

While chasing, Shakib’s batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, tried to stay in the limelight with 49 from 20 balls. However, the opponent bowlers were pretty good at their jobs, restricting the rest of the batters from doing their tasks effectively.

Braithwaite turned out to be a nightmare for them, shining with a four-wicket haul. Olly Stone’s two wickets also played a pivotal role in removing potential batters.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most runs list

Nicholas Pooran of the Deccan Gladiators, even after the conclusion of eight matches, continues to lead the batting charts.

He has 157 runs from two games at an average of 157 and an SR of 241.5. The next on the list is Bangla’s Evin Lewis, who has totaled 76 runs from three innings at an average of 25.3 and an SR of 230.30.

Braithwaite, indeed, gained big from the eighth match with his all-round showcase. He is now the third-highest run-getter with 66 runs from two games, with a best of not out on 44. The Barbados-based cricketer has a fine strike rate of 200 so far.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most wickets list

Braithwaite picked up 4 wickets in his most recent Abu Dhabi T10 League match

Carlos Braithwaite, courtesy of his excellence in the 8th match of the tournament, is now the leading wicket-taker.

He has four wickets to his name, counting his spell of the match as the best so far with 4/3. While delivering 3.5 overs in two games, he has conceded 23 runs and maintained an economy of six while averaging 5.75.

Alongside Braithwaite, Tom Helm, Matheesha Pathirana, and Benny Howell are the other three bowlers with four wickets with a slight difference in average, best spell, and economy rate. What sets Carlos apart from them is a four-wicket-haul without a shadow of doubt.

