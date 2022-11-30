Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Iftikhar Ahmed and David Wiese in top 10 – Updated after Match 21

Deccan Gladiators beat Bangla Tigers by ten wickets in the 21st game of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League. Nicholas Pooran and Tom Kohler-Cadmore helped the Gladiators chase down 108 runs in just 6.1 overs to take them top of the table with eight points.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have succumbed to their fourth loss in six games. That keeps them seventh position in the points table, while Delhi Bulls continue to langusih at the bottom.

Coming back to the Gladiators-Tigers game, the Tigers, after opting to bat first, were reeling at 25-3. Joe Clarke and Iftikhar Ahmed, though, batted well to take the team past the 100-run mark. Ahmed starred with an unbeaten 54 off just 21 balls with three fours and five sixes.

In response, the Gladiators changed their opening combination, with captain Pooran coming out to bat with Kohler-Cadmore. The duo slammed 11 sixes and six fours between them to rip apart the opposition bowling as the Gladiators romped home with a whopping 23 deliveries to spare.

Iftikhar Ahmed storms into top 5 of batting charts in Abu Dhabi T10 League

In the top run-getters list at the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Nicholas Pooran has strengthened his position at the top, scoring 249 runs in six innings at an excellent strike rate of close to 250. With his exceptional knock of 54, Iftikhar Ahmed has stormed into third position, having scored 189 runs in four games at a brilliant strike rate of over 260.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore sits pretty in second place with 217 runs in six games. He has hit 16 sixes. Usman Khan and Rovman Powell are next in the list with 144 and 142 runs respectively

David Wiese enters top 10 of Abu Dhabi T10 League wicket-taking charts

List of most wicket-takers

David Wiese of Deccan Gladiators is in seventh position in the list of most wicket-takers in the tournament. He picked up two wickets in game 21 to take his tally to five wickets. Wise went past Tom Helm, who also has five wickets but didn’t play for the Gladiators against the Tigers.

There is no change in the rest of the top ten in list. Andrew Tye and Dwaine Pretorius are in the top two with nine and eight wickets respectively.

