Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Rovman Powell becomes second-best batter - Updated after Match 12

Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors were seen contesting the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. Shakib Al Hasan and Co. came across another humiliation as the Warriors registered their maiden victory.

Earlier in the day, the Tigers won the toss and elected to bat first. Although they totalled 117, the bowlers messed things up while defending.

Evin Lewis, aiming to stay among the top-scoring batters, scored 38 off 15 in the middle. The opening pair of Hazratullah Zazai and Joe Clarke contributed 37 and 24, respectively. Concerning Warriors’ bowlers, Isuru Udana struck twice. Wayne Parnell and Mohammad Irfan managed one wicket apiece.

Looking to come up with 118 in their innings, the Warriors had a below-par start. However, the innings was lifted up by Rovman Powell’s 76 and Sherfane Rutherford’s 22.

Bangla Tiger’s skipper Shakib picked up a brace of wickets whilst Benny Howell and Rohan Mustafa plucked one apiece. Yet, the bowling line-up could not halt the run flow as the Warriors reached the 118 run-mark, with four balls to spare.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 - Most runs list

Rovman Powell

Nicholas Pooran is still leading the run charts, even after 12 matches in the tournament have been done and dusted. He is at the top with 164 runs. Next on the list is Rovman Powell, whose knock versus the Tigers played a pivotal role in helping him replace Evin Lewis. Having 140 runs from four games, he averages 46.6.

Bangla Tigers' Lewis, who could not do big things today, is now placed third with 114 runs, averaging 38.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 - Most wickets list

The wicket chart is now led by Dwaine Pretorious, who has five wickets, alongside Jordan Thompson and Benny Howell. The three are separated by economy rates and averages.

The list includes the names of Akeal Hossein, Carlos Braithwaite, Matheesha Pathirana, Tom Helm, Peter Hatzoglou, Shakib Al Hasan, Andrew Tye, Wahab Riaz, and Rohan Mustafa. All of them now have four wickets to their names and are on the ‘most wickets’ list.

Slight variations among their averages and economy rates set them apart on the ‘most wickets’ table of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022-23.

