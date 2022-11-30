Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Updated after Match 19

Bangla Tigers encountered Delhi Bulls in match 19 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 to boost their position on the points table. Apart from this, the mega contributions from players have also seen them rise on the most wickets and most runs list.

The Tigers, who were striving to slide up the points table, were propelled to bat first. Shakib Al Hasan’s batters were in the mood to smash their opponents today as they ended up amalgamating 133 on the scorecard. It can be said that either Bangla batters were the finest or they were Bulls bowlers who telecasted an underdog performance.

The 133, on the loss of two wickets, saw middle order’s Iftikhar Ahmed in action. The T20 World Cup 2022 delight for Pakistan has practiced enough to smash boundaries to implement them in the T10. Surprisingly, he scored 83 off just 30 balls at a strike rate of 276.

Hazratullah Zazai and Colin Munro could not contribute much, but Joe Clarke’s 25 off ten also played a crucial role in touching the 133-run mark. The Bulls' Keemo Paul and Dwayne Bravo were fortunate to take one wicket each, while the rest went wicketless.

While chasing, Dwayne Bravo’s men witnessed a slow start from the openers as they collapsed without making a base for the chase. Jordan Cox tried his best but became Luke Fletcher’s prey on 34 coming off 21. Tim David’s brilliancy tried to finish things up in the Bulls’ favor, but it was too late to smash those four consecutive sixes off the last four balls.

Apart from Fletcher, Rohan Mustafa and Umair Ali were the guys to pick one wicket apiece. Despite Fletcher going extremely unlucky with the courtesy of David’s final over power show, the Tigers managed it overall, with the Bulls falling short of 12 runs.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most runs list

After the conclusion of 19 matches, Abu Dhabi T10 league’s most runs list sees Nicholas Pooran leading it. Deccan Gladiators’ batter has 199 runs with an average of 49.75. He could have surpassed the 200-run mark, however, he departed on one in the team’s last match.

Tom Kohler Cadmore’s brilliance is on display this T10, as he is next on the list, averaging 55.66 in five games and having 167 runs to his name. Third-placed Tim David enjoys an average of 41 with 164 runs. He is followed by Northern Warriors’ Usman Khan, who has garnered 144 runs from five matches at an average of 48.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most wickets list

Dwaine Pretorius of the Samp Army did wonders in his penultimate encounter with three scalps. With eight wickets, the Proteas now leads the most wickets chart, averaging 9.25 at an economy rate of 8.22.

Team Abu Dhabi’s Peter Hatzoglou and Andrew Tye are next in the row with seven wickets apiece. Similarly, there is a tie between Jordan Thompson and Carlos Braithwaite with six wickets apiece. However, the two are set apart with a minor difference in their averages and economy rates.

