Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors Match 6

Deccan Gladiators have moved atop the points table in the 2022 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. On Friday (November 25), the Gladiators beat Northern Warriors by 24 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

With a net run rate of +2.950, the Gladiators have arguably been the standout team in the tournament. The Warriors, meanwhile, are sixth in the standings with a net run rate of -1.400. Morseville Samp Army and Delhi Bulls are third and fourth in the points table respectively.

Nicholas Pooran powers Gladiators to victory in Abu Dhabi T10

After being asked to bat first, the Gladiators racked up a massive score of 138-3 on the board. Nicholas Pooran played another knock of substance, racking up 80 runs off 32 deliveries with the help of ten fours and three sixes. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jason Roy contributed 32 and 18 respectively. Junaid Siddiqui and Rayad Emrit picked up one wicket apiece for the Warriors.

The Warriors, in response, could only manage 114-5 in their allotted 20 overs. Left-handed batter Adam Lyth racked up 51 off 22 with the help of five fours and four sixes, but that was not enough to get his team over the line. Kennar Lewis smashed three sixes in his explosive 12-ball 19, but none of the other Warriros batters made an impact.

Tom Helm was arguably the pick of the Gladiators bowlers, picking up two wickets and giving away 12 runs in his quota of two overs. Joshua Little, Odean Smith and David Wiese complemented him well, picked up a wicket apiece.

South Africa spinner Tabraiz had an off day, though, as he failed to pick up a wicket and conceded 21 runs. However, he's a class act and is expected to make a comeback soon in the ongoing 2022 Abu Dhabi T10 competition.

