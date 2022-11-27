Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers Match 12

The Northern Warriors have finally made their dream come true, registering their maiden victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 while facing off against the Bangla Tigers on Sunday. In their all-important match, they have boosted their position in the points table, sliding Banga to the last slot and themselves to second last.

The Bangla Tigers now have a net run rate of -0.943 and two points, whereas the Northern Warriors, who could only win their tournament opener, have an NRR of -0.611. The Samp Army, with their second consecutive victory on Saturday, are now placed first in the points table with an NRR of 2.088.

They are followed by the Deccan Gladiators, who, with the courtesy of their last defeat, slipped to a subsequent berth. Having played three matches so far, the Gladiators have four points, equal to Samp, while maintaining an NRR of 1.933.

Next on the list are the New York Strikers, who are desperately trying to stay among the top-ranked teams. Having won their last two matches, the third-placed Strikers enjoy an NRR of 0.300.

The unlucky Delhi Bulls, who kicked off their campaign with a win, came across a tie in their next match. However, they were heavily defeated in their most recent encounter. Sitting in fourth place with one out of three wins, they have three points and an NRR of -0.828.

Team Abu Dhabi have a similar fate to the Bulls. Starting their journey in the tournament with a defeat, they faced a tie versus the Bulls and got the point. Luckily, they managed to win their last played match and are now placed fifth with an NRR of -1.015 and three points.

The Chennai Braves have played two matches to date, winning one of them. It sticks them in sixth place with two points and an NRR of 0.300.

Northern Warriors try speeding up things

Considering match 12, Shakib and co. chose to bat first after winning the toss. Despite compiling 117 runs and on just losing four men, they were unlucky while defending.

Their batting has been highlighted by Hazratullah Zazai’s 37, followed by Joe Clarke’s 24. Evin Lewis further paced things up in the middle order with a speedy 38.

Concerning the Northern Warriors’ bowlers, Isuru Udana scalped twice while Mohammad Irfan and Wayne Parnell were able to pick up one wicket each.

Rovman Powell and the men, while chasing, did not make an opening base and saw the openers clash on one and eight sequentially.

Skipper’s stable knock of 76 not out enlightened the hope adjoined by Sherfane Rutherford’s 22 letting the Northern Warriors bring up their maiden win of the contest.

