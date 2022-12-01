Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, Match 24

Team Abu Dhabi have climbed to second position in the points table with a comfortable win over Bangla Tigers in match 24 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. They have now nine points after six games and now have a great chance to end in the two in the league stage.

Their win means Deccan Gladiators have slipped down two places tothird in the standings. Meanwhile, the Tigers succumbed to their fifth loss in the tournament and remain in seventh place in the points table with four points.

Northern Warriors and Chennai Braves are in fifth and sixth respectively in the standings with four points apiece.

Rashid, Allen and Tye blow away Bangla Tigers in one-sided Abu Dhabi T10 clash

Team Abu Dhabi opted to bowl first after winning the toss and didn't allow Bangla Tigers never get off the blocks with the bat. The trio of Adil Rashid, Fabian Allen and Andrew Tye never let the Tigers batters get going, conceding only 30 runs in their six overs and picking up five wickets.

For the Tigers, Hazratullah Zazai and Joe Clarke batted decently to some extent scoring 17 and 14 respectively, but the team's innings never had any momentum. They could only post 74 in ten overs for the loss of five wickets.

The 75-run chase was never going to challenge the in-form Team Abu Dhabi, and they reached the target in only seven overs. Chris Lynn returned to form and is scoring consistently, scoring an unbeaten 34 to take his team home. James Vince, batting at number three, continued his good batting form as well, smashing 29 runs before getting out.

His partnership of 43 runs with his captain Lynn eventually sealed the game for Abu Dhabi. Brandon King played only one ball and smacked a six to take the team over the line in style.

