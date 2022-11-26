The Chennai Braves, after losing their tournament opener, have finally come across a victory, defeating the Bangla Tigers.

Consequently, they have given a boost to their position in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022-23 points table. In contrast, it was the second consecutive defeat for the Tigers, who could only win their opener.

The Braves' earlier loss to the New York Strikers, however, have made them stronger, as they overpowered the Tigers in the eighth match. However, Shakib Al Hasan and co. failed to polish their destiny not only against the Braves but also ended below par while facing the Samp Army in the second-last encounter.

As a result of the eighth match of the tournament, Shakib’s team sits in the sixth slot with a negative run rate of -0.967. At the same time, the Braves sit a place above them with an NRR of 0.300.

As far as other teams are concerned, the Deccan Gladiators are making sure to carry on the momentum, winning all two games. With an NRR of 2.950, they are placed at the top of the points table, followed by the Delhi Bulls, who came across a tie against Team Abu Dhabi in their last task.

Samp are yet to play their second match, and their win in the first one has placed them in the third slot after the eighth match. They have an NRR of 1.500 with two points off one out in one win. The fourth team at the table are the New York Strikers, who, after losing their opener, managed to conquer the Braves in their next encounter.

Notably, Team Abu Dhabi and the Northern Warriors are the only two teams yet to win a match. While Abu Dhabi faced a stroke of bad luck by coming across a tie, as mentioned above, the Warriors have lost both their meetings. They are placed seventh and eighth in the table, respectively.

Carlos Braithwaite: The star-studded performer at the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

The Braves, on winning the toss, elected to bat first, and the decision turned out to be fruitful for them. They splendidly amassed 126 from 60 balls as Shakib’s men, despite clutching six scalps, failed to manage the run-flow.

Dawid Malan’s 27 off 15 somehow sped up the score, and further superior contributions of Carlos Braithwaite’s 44 off 19 saw them being the Kings of the Day.

Tigers skipper Rohan Mustafa, Matheesa Pathirana, and Benny Howell managed one wicket apiece.

Whilst chasing, they collapsed on 93 with one sparing ball, as the Braves were not only active with the bat but with the ball too.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s blistering knock of 49 off 20 went fruitless as the Braves bowlers showed who was the boss. This included efforts from Braithwaite’s four-wicket haul and two wickets from Olly Stone.

