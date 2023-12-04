Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after The Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 17

Morrisville Samp Army, on Sunday, December 3, beat Delhi Bulls by four wickets in the 15th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After three wins on the trot, the Bulls tasted their first defeat but stayed on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +5.140. The Samp Army are third in the standings with six points and a net run rate of +0.854.

In the 16th game, Bangla Tigers beat the Northern Warriors by two runs. With the win, the Tigers moved to sixth in the points table, with four points and a net run rate of -1.638. The Warriors, meanwhile, are fifth in the points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.065.

In the 17th game, The Chennai Braves beat the Deccan Gladiators by ten wickets. The Braves are seventh in the points table with four points and a net run rate of -3.697. The Gladiators, meanwhile, are second with six points and a net run rate of +1.952.

Gladiators hand Braves huge defeat in Abu Dhabi T10 League

After being sent in to bat first, the Braves only scored 83 for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted ten overs.

Stevie Eskinazi scored 25 off 14 with the help of three fours and was the top-scorer for his team. Andre Russell and Nuwan Thushara picked up two wickets apiece for the Gladitors. Imad Wasim, Trent Boult and Zahoor Khan accounted for one scalp apiece.

In response, the Gladiators chased down the target with 3.5 overs left. Tom Kohler-Cadmore was their star batter with an unbeaten 44 off 19, with the help of five fours and three sixes. Captain Nicholas Pooran made an unbeaten 35 off 19, with three fours and as many sixes.