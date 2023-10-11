"Academy Award: Best Actor" - Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka with a historic record-breaking chase in 2023 World Cup

Pakistan registered their second consecutive win in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup as they beat Sri Lanka by six wickets on Tuesday (October 10) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. They moved up to the second position in the points table with four points from two games.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) hit scintillating centuries to propel Sri Lanka to 344/9 in 50 overs. Pakistan players assisted them with their below-par efforts in the field.

Mohammad Rizwan (131*) and Abdullah Shafique (113) then returned the favor of Mendis and Samarawickrama with centuries of their own to script a historic chase for Pakistan. They reached 345/4 in 48.2 overs and registered the highest-ever chase in World Cup history.

Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana looked woefully out of touch as he ended up conceding 90 runs in 9 overs with his wayward bowling.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"I thought with the way the wicket behaved, we were 20-25 runs short" - Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka after loss against Pakistan

Speaking at the post-match presentation, losing captain Dasun Shanaka looked at the positives for his side and praised Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama for hitting magnificent centuries.

He opined that his side left a few runs on the park in the first innings after failing to produce a decent finish in the death overs. Shanaka said:

"Mendis, the form he has been in, he is in another zone. He played an unbelievable knock in the practice game and here again he was brilliant. He will have a big tournament and even Sadeera played a special knock. Ofcourse, I thought with the way the wicket behaved, we were 20-25 runs short."

He added:

"Credit to them (Pakistan) as well. They were bowling slower balls and the pitch was helping them during the day time. I cant ask too much from them. I have given simple task to tem. Bowling in tight areas, we gave away too much extras to my concern. Ofcourse, the only way to go forward is keep encouraging the youngsters."

India will square off against Afghanistan in the ninth match of the 2023 ODI World Cup on Wednesday (October 11) in Delhi. The game will commence at 02:00 pm IST.