ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Avishka Fernando and Nishant Sindhu on top – Updated after Semi-Final 2

July 21 saw two semi-finals being played in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The first semi-final saw Sri Lanka A face Pakistan A whereas the second one had India A taking on Bangladesh A.

In the first semi-final, Pakistan A batted first and posted a mammoth 322 on the board, thanks to 50s from Omair Yousuf and Mohammad Haris. In reply, Avishka Fernando and Sahan Arachchige scored 97 each but they got bundled out on 262 to lose the game by 60 runs.

India A were asked to bat first in the second semi-final and Yash Dhull top-scored with 66 to help his side get to 211. Nishant Sindhu then picked up a fifer to knock over Bangladesh A on 160 to help his side win the game by 51 runs.

There has been some movement in the most runs list and most wickets list in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Avishka Fernando has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list after playing a fantastic knock against Pakistan A in the first semi-final. The right-handed batter from Sri Lanka A scored 97 off 85 balls at the top of the order and missed out on a well-deserved ton. He has taken his tally to 255 runs in four games and sits at the top of the list.

India A skipper Yash Dhull was instrumental in them reaching the final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. He played a well-composed knock of 66 off 85 balls to take his side to a competitive total of 211, which they defended successfully. Dhull has scored 195 runs in the competition so far and sits below Fernando in the most runs list.

Sai Sudharsan of India A follows his skipper on the list for most runs. Sudharsan departed on 21 in the second semi-final against Bangladesh A. The southpaw has 191 runs to his name in four outings and averages a hefty 95.50 with the bat. He will be looking to step up in the final against Pakistan A.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Semi-Final 2

Nishant Sindhu of India A is the leading wicket-taker in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup after his heroics in the semi-final against Bangladesh A. Defending 212, Sindhu bowled brilliantly and picked up a fifer, giving away only 20 runs in his eight overs. He now has 10 wickets to his name in four games and sits at the top of the most wickets list.

Manav Suthar sits below Sindhu in the most wickets list. Suthar, along with Sindhu, wreaked havoc as they defended 212 successfully to take India A to the final.

Suthar picked up three wickets in the second semi-final against Bangladesh A. He now has nine wickets to his name and has moved to the second spot in the most wickets list.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib of Bangladesh A picked up two wickets in his spell of nine overs against India A in the semi-final clash. The right-arm medium pacer now has nine wickets to his name and averages 15.88 with the ball, sitting below Suthar in the most wickets list of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.