ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Avishka Fernando and Shahnawaz Dahani on top – Updated after Match 4

The third match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 was played between India A and UAE A at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Nepal and Pakistan A faced each other in the fourth game at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

India A bowled first and did a fine job of restricting UAE A to 175/9 at the end of their 50 overs, with Harshit Rana picking up four wickets. In reply, Yash Dhull led from the front and hit a scintillating ton to help his side chase down the total under 27 overs.

Sompal Kami of Nepal scored 75 but lacked support from the other end as they got bundled out on 179. Shahnawaz Dahani picked up a fifer for Pakistan A. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total in 32.5 overs with four wickets in hand.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 4

Avishka Fernando continues to lead the charts of most runs in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka A batter lit up the opening day by smashing a brilliant ton against Bangladesh A. He sits comfortably at the top of the list, with 133 runs to his name in one game.

India A skipper Yash Dhull has jumped to the second spot after the conclusion of the fourth match in the competition. Chasing 176, Dhull hit an outstanding century and helped his side chase down the total comfortably. His knock of 108* off 84 balls, comprised 20 fours and a maximum.

Zubairullah Akbari of Afghanistan A impressed with the bat against Oman A in their opening game. He scored 79 off 84 balls at the top of the order and gave his side a solid start. He hit as many as 14 fours and sits below Yash Dhull in the most runs list of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

New Zealand v Pakistan - Tri-Series: 2nd T20

Shahnawaz Dahani starred with the ball for Pakistan A against Nepal in their opening game. He ran through Nepal’s batting lineup and picked up a five-wicket haul. He gave away only 38 runs in his 10 overs, which included three maidens. He is the current leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Below Dahani sits Harshit Rana of India A who played a key role in them getting off to a winning start to the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 4/41 in his nine overs and helped his side restrict UAE to 175/9, which they chased down with ease.

Muhammad Wasim of Pakistan A follows Rana in the list of most wickets in the competition. The right-arm pacer bagged four wickets against Nepal and finished with figures of 4/51 in his 10 overs.