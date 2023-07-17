ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India A vs Nepal, Match 8

The seventh game of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 saw Pakistan A beat UAE A comprehensively at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. In the eighth match, a solid all-around effort saw India A defeat Nepal which was held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

With the win over UAE A, Pakistan A have qualified for the semi-finals. They have played two games so far and won both. They have boosted their net run rate to +2.875 and sit at the second position. India A retained their position at the top of the points table after winning their second game, and have a net run rate of 3.792.

Nepal are placed third in the points table of Group B and have knocked out of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. UAE also have lost both their games so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

In Group A, Afghanistan A are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. They have won both their games and have four points to their name. Below them sit Bangladesh A who have won two games and lost one and have a net run rate of +1.731.

Sri Lanka A have had a similar journey to that of Bangladesh A and are placed third in the points table. Oman A are reeling at the bottom of the points table of Group A after failing to open their account in two games so far.

Pakistan A and India A seal a berth in the semi-finals of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Updated Points Table of Group B after Match 8

In the seventh game of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan A were asked to bat first by UAE A. On the back of the fifties from Saim Ayub (56), Sahibzada Farhan (63), Kamran Ghulam (53) and Mohammad Haris (55), Pakistan A posted a mammoth 309 on the board. Each of the UAE bowlers picked up at least a wicket, with Jash Giyanani grabbing three.

Chasing 310, the UAE batters faltered. Aryansh Sharma top-scored with 37 for them but the other batters never got going as they lost the game by 184 runs. Qasim Akram spun a web around the UAE batters as he bagged six wickets, giving away only 26 runs in his 10 overs.

Nepal won the toss in the eighth game of the tournament and opted to bat first against India A. The decision backfired as their batters failed to step up. Skipper Rohit Paudel scored 65 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 167. Nishant Sindhu and Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up four and three scalps respectively.

Chasing a modest total, the India A openers led the charge and gave their side a solid start. Abhishek Sharma (87) and Sai Sudharsan (58*) hit fifties each, as it helped them chase down the total in just 22.1 overs. Paudel took a solitary wicket for Nepal. With this result, India A booked a place in the semi-finals, alongside Pakistan A.