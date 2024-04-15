ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after UAE vs Oman, Match 14 

Oman picked up their third consecutive win over UAE on Monday. Thus, they sit comfortably at the top of the Group B table. They have three wins in as many matches, followed by Kuwait at number two. Kuwait also picked up a 26-run win over Bahrain and, have now two wins in total in three matches.

The likes of UAE, Bahrain, and Cambodia are sitting at third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

As far as Group A is concerned, Nepal registered their third consecutive win on Monday and consolidated their position at the top of the ladder. Saudi Arabia are at second with a solitary win in two matches. The bottom three spots are occupied by Malaysia, Qatar, and Hong Kong with a solitary win each to their name.

Oman and Nepal continue their winning streak; Kuwait registers second win

The 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th match of the ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup 2024 took place on Monday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. The 11th match of the tournament saw Nepal beat Hong Kong by eight wickets in a rain-curtailed encounter.

The former bowled out Hong Kong for just 114 runs in the first innings. Anshuman Rath was the top-scorer for Hong Kong as he amassed 34 runs in 26 deliveries.

Abhinash Bohara was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal, claiming 3 for 29 in four overs. Riding on impressive knocks from Kushal Bhurtel (32 off 19) and Aasif Sheikh (40 off 18), Nepal chased down the target in 12.2 overs.

The 12th game saw Malaysia take on Qatar with the latter winning by four wickets. Malaysia managed to score 151 runs in the first innings with Ahmad Faiz top-scoring for 38 off 22. Himanshu Rathod was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2 for 22.

However, that total didn’t prove enough as Qatar chased down the score in 17.2 overs. The likes of Kamran Khan (37), Muhammad Tanveer (33), and Shahzaib Jamil (24) made valuable contributions with the bat.

The 13th match of the tournament saw the United Arab Emirates take on Oman at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. UAE posted a pretty good score of 142 runs in the first innings for the loss of five wickets. But, Oman made a mockery of the target as they reached home in just 12.4 overs. The top three, comprising Kashyap Prajapati (53 off 38), Naseem Khushi (39 off 15), and Khalid Kail (50 off 23) made notable contributions with the bat.

In the 14th match of the tournament, Kuwait took on Bahrain in an intense clash. Kuwait posted a formidable score of 161 runs in just 15 overs but it proved a lot for Bahrain, who managed 135 in the second innings.

