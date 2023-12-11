ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Pakistan (Updated) ft. Azan Awais and Mohammad Zeeshan

Afghanistan U19 secured a comprehensive 73-run win over Nepal U19 in the first game of the third day in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023. In the other encounter, Pakistan U19 registered a convincing eight-wicket victory against India U19.

Speaking about the first game of the day, Afghanistan batted first and racked up a total of 261 runs in 49.3 overs. They suffered a collapse initially at 33/3. Fortunately, they received good support from middle-order batters.

Jamshed Zadran smacked a 106-run knock and stitched helpful partnerships with Rahimullah Zurmati (35) and Noman Shah to take the side to a dominating total. Hemanta Dhami, Gulshan Kumar Jha, and Subash Bhandari were the wicket-takers for Nepal, scalping two wickets each.

In the chase, left-arm pacer Faridoon Dawoodzai stunned the Nepal batters, picking the top three wickets early in the innings. In the middle overs, left-arm spinner Naseer Khan made the batters gasp for breath, picking three more wickets.

Opener Arjun Kumal was the lone standout batter for Nepal, scoring 91 runs off 108 deliveries. In the end, Nepal could score only 188 runs and eventually lost the game by 73 runs.

In the second game, India batted first and posted a good-looking total of 259/9 in 50 overs. Opener Adarsh Singh (62), captain Uday Saharan (60), and Sachin Dhas (58) were the star batters for the boys in blue.

Medium pacer Mohammad Zeeshan was the standout bowler for Pakistan with a four-wicket haul. Amir Hassan and Ubaid Shah picked up two wickets apiece.

In the chase, Pakistan came out with a disciplined strategy. Opener Shahzaib Khan (63), No. 3 batter Azan Awais (105*), and captain Saad Baig (68*) stunned the Indian bowlers to take the game away from them in 47 overs, losing just two wickets.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Pakistan's No. 3 batter Azan Awais propelled from third to pole position in the run-scoring charts, amassing 150 runs from two innings. Afghanistan's Jamshed Zadran climbed from seventh to the second rank, amassing 145 runs from two matches.

Pakistan skipper Saad Baig, the No. 4 Pakistan batter, climbed up to the third rank, scoring 114 runs in two innings. Nepal opener Arjun Kumar rocketed from 28th rank to occupy the fourth slot with 112 runs.

India opener Arshin Kulkarni (94) slipped from second to the fifth spot. Afghanistan keeper-batter Noman Shah (85) moved up from 15th to the sixth slot.

India skipper Uday Pratap Saharan climbed from the 29th spot to secure the seventh rank, racking up 80 runs in two innings. Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan (78) ascended from the 36th slot to make it to the eighth spot.

India's Adarsh Singh (76) surged to the ninth position, while Bangladesh's Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (71) descended from the top to the 10th rank.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Azan Awais (PAK19) 2 2 2 160 104* - 191 83.76 1 1 18 0 2 Jamshid Zadran (AFG19) 2 2 0 149 106 74.5 227 65.63 1 - 12 0 3 Saad Baig (PAK19) 2 2 1 114 64* 114 106 107.54 - 2 12 1 4 A Kumal (NEP19) 2 2 0 112 91 56 145 77.24 - 1 16 0 5 AA Kulkarni (IND19) 2 2 1 94 70* 94 129 72.86 - 1 8 0 6 Numan Shah (AFG19) 2 2 0 85 60 42.5 83 102.4 - 1 6 3 7 UP Saharan (IND19) 2 2 0 80 60 40 147 54.42 - 1 7 0 8 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 2 2 0 78 63 39 117 66.66 - 1 6 3 9 Adarsh Singh (IND19) 2 2 0 76 62 38 93 81.72 - 1 7 1 10 Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (BD19) 1 1 0 71 71 71 102 69.6 - 1 3 1

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Pakistan medium pacer Mohammad Zeeshan strengthened his top spot in the wickets standings with 10 scalps. UAE off-spinner Dhruv Parashar retained his second rank, scalping six wickets.

Bangladesh's Parvez Rahman Jibon and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby maintained their third and fourth positions with four wickets apiece at 6.5 and 8 respectively. Pakistan pacer Amir Hussain surged from the eighth to the fifth slot with four wickets.

Nepal pacer Gulshan Kumar Jha moved up from 13th to occupy the sixth rank, picking up four scalps at an average of 25. Malsha Tharupathi slid one spot to the seventh rank with three wickets.

Afghanistan left-arm pacer Faridoon Dawoodzai (3) occupied the eighth rank and Indian medium pacer Arshin Kulkarni (3) slipped from fifth to ninth rank. Left-arm spinner Naseer Khan secured the 10th rank, scalping three wickets at an average of 20.33.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19) 2 2 19.2 2 65 10 6/19 6.5 3.36 11.6 1 1 2 D Parashar (UAE19) 1 1 9.3 1 44 6 6/44 7.33 4.63 9.5 - 1 3 Parvez Rahman Jibon (BD19) 1 1 10 1 26 4 4/26 6.5 2.6 15 1 - 4 Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (BD19) 1 1 9.4 - 32 4 4/32 8 3.31 14.5 1 - 5 Amir Hassan (PAK19) 2 2 20 2 71 4 2/15 17.75 3.55 30 - - 6 Gulsan Jha (NEP19) 2 2 16.3 1 100 4 2/46 25 6.06 24.75 - - 7 M Tharupathi (SL19) 1 1 6.3 - 26 3 3/26 8.66 4 13 - - 8 Faridoon Dawoodzai (AFG19) 1 1 7.1 1 31 3 3/31 10.33 4.32 14.33 - - 9 AA Kulkarni (IND19) 2 2 12 - 56 3 3/29 18.66 4.66 24 - - 10 Naseer Khan Maroofkhil (AFG19) 2 2 17 - 61 3 3/33 20.33 3.58 34 - -

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket