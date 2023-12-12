ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sri Lanka vs UAE (Updated) ft. Ashiqur Rahman and Mahfuzur Rahman

Bangladesh U19 secured a 200-run comprehensive win over Japan U19 in the first game of Day 4 in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, December 11. In the other game, UAE U19 registered a two-wicket victory over Sri Lanka U19.

Shifting into the details of the first contest, Japan U19 batted first and posted a below-par total of 99 runs in 47.1 overs. Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby and Ariful Islam picked up two wickets each for Bangladesh in the first innings.

The chase was more of a one-sided affair with opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibli scoring an unbeaten knock of 55 off 45 balls, featuring eight fours. They secured victory in just 11.2 overs with nine wickets in hand.

In the other game, UAE asked Sri Lanka to bat first. They posted a good-looking total of 220/9 in 50 overs with Dinura Kalupahana top-scoring with 56 runs off 87 balls. Aayan Afzal Khan and Omid Rehman picked up two wickets apiece for UAE.

The UAE got off to an impressive start in the chase. No. 3 batter Tanish Suri stole the limelight, smacking a 75-run beautiful knock in 88 balls to keep the side in a competitive position. In the end, they finished the game in their favor in 48.2 overs, with two wickets in hand.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Azan Awais (PAK19) 2 2 2 161 105* - 192 83.85 1 1 18 0 2 Jamshid Zadran (AFG19) 2 2 0 149 106 74.5 227 65.63 1 - 12 0 3 Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (BD19) 2 2 1 126 71 126 147 85.71 - 2 11 1 4 Saad Baig (PAK19) 2 2 1 118 68* 118 107 110.28 - 2 13 1 5 Kumal (NEP19)"}">A Kumal (NEP19) 2 2 0 112 91 56 145 77.24 - 1 16 0 6 T Suri (UAE19) 2* 2 0 102 75 51 110 92.72 - 1 7 4 7 AA Kulkarni (IND19) 2 2 1 94 70* 94 129 72.86 - 1 8 0 8 Numan Shah (AFG19) 2 2 0 85 60 42.5 83 102.4 - 1 6 3 9 UP Saharan (IND19) 2 2 0 80 60 40 147 54.42 - 1 7 0 10 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 2 2 0 78 63 39 117 66.66 - 1 6 3

Pakistan batter Azan Awais maintained his leading spot in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 batting standings with 161 runs from two innings. Afghanistan's Jamshid Zadran retained his second rank with 149 runs.

Bangladesh opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibli propelled from 10th rank to third spot with 126 runs. Pakistan captain Saad Baig slid one spot to the fourth position with 118 runs.

Arjun Kumal (112) slipped one rank to secure the fifth slot. UAE's Tanish Suri rocketed from the bottom to hold the seventh spot with 102 runs from two innings.

Arshin Kulkarni (94), Numan Shah (85), Uday Pratap Saharan (80), and Shahzaib Khan (78) descended two spots each. They hold the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19)"}">Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19) 2 2 19.2 2 65 10 6/19 6.5 3.36 11.6 1 1 2 D Parashar (UAE19) 2 2 19.3 1 87 7 6/44 12.42 4.46 16.71 - 1 3 Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (BD19) 2 2 17.5 3 41 6 4/32 6.83 2.29 17.83 1 - 4 Sheikh Paevez Jibon (BD19) 2 2 20 5 50 5 4/26 10 2.5 24 1 - 5 G Sanketh (SL19) 2 2 16 1 53 5 3/35 10.6 3.31 19.2 - - 6 Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE19) 2 2 20 2 67 4 2/29 16.75 3.35 30 - - 7 Amir Hassan (PAK19) 2 2 20 2 71 4 2/15 17.75 3.55 30 - - 8 M Tharupathi (SL19) 2 2 15.3 - 78 4 3/26 19.5 5.03 23.25 - - 9 Gulsan Jha (NEP19) 2 2 16.3 1 100 4 2/46 25 6.06 24.75 - - 10 V Lahiru (SL19) 2 2 14 2 30 3 2/28 10 2.14 28 - -

Pakistan right-arm pacer Mohammad Zeeshan continues to lead the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 wickets tally with 10 scalps from two wickets. UAE's Dhruv Parashar secured the second rank with seven scalps from two matches.

Mahfuzur Rahman moved up from fourth to third rank, scalping six wickets. Sheikh Paevez Jibon slipped from third to fourth rank with five wickets. SL's Garuka Sanketh climbed from 15th position to occupy the fifth spot with five scalps at 10.6.

Aayan Khan rocketed from 14th to hold the sixth position, scalping four wickets. Amir Hussain (4) slipped from fifth to seventh rank, averaging 17.75. Malsha Tharupathi (4) retained his eighth rank.

Gulsan Jha (4) descended from sixth to occupy the ninth rank and V Lahiru (3) occupies the 10th Spot.

