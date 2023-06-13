ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs India A, Match 4

The second day of the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 saw two fixtures being played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. In the first game, Pakistan A Women beat Nepal Women in a close-fought contest. In the second fixture, India A Women walked past Hong Kong Women unscathed.

With the comprehensive win over Hong Kong Women, India A Women have jumped to the top spot in the points table of Group A. They have grabbed two points and boosted their net run rate to +5.425. Pakistan Women also got off to a winning start to the competition and sit below India A Women with a net run rate of +0.450.

Nepal Women are placed below Pakistan A Women. They are yet to win a game and have a net run rate of -0.450. Hong Kong Women have suffered a heavy loss against India A Women and will have to win big as they reel at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -5.425.

Updated Points Table of Group A after Match 4

In Group B, Bangladesh A Women defeated Malaysia Women in their opening game and grabbed two points. They have a net run rate of +4.850 and sit comfortably at the top of the points table. Sri Lanka A Women follow Bangladesh A Women with two points and a net run rate of +0.090. United Arab Emirates Women and Malaysia Women are placed at the third and fourth position respectively after losing their respective opening fixtures.

Shreyanka Patil helps India A Women to get off to a winning start

Hong Kong Women were asked to bat first. Only Mariko Hill managed to get to double digits as their batters faltered and got bundled out on 34 in 14 overs. Shreyanka Patil bowled beautifully for India A Women and picked up a fifer, giving away only two runs in three overs, which also included a maiden. India A Women chased down the total in 5.2 overs to win the game by nine wickets.

The game between Pakistan A Women and Nepal Women went down to the wire. Nepal Women opted to bowl first and their bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over Pakistan A Women on 87, with Indu Barma finishing with figures of 3/6 in her three overs. Kabita Kunwar top-scored for Nepal with 20 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short of the target by nine runs. With this, Pakistan Women got off to a perfect start to the tournament.

