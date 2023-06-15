ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India A vs Nepal, Match 8

Rain played spoilsport on the fourth day of the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 as both games were washed out. Hong Kong Women were scheduled to take on Pakistan A Women and India A Women were supposed to face Nepal Women but not a single ball could be bowled as all four teams shared a point each.

With this, India A Women have three points under their belt and are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table in Group A. They have pipped Pakistan A Women on a superior net run rate. India A Women have a net run rate of +5.425 as opposed to Pakistan A Women's +0.450. The two sides have three points each.

Nepal Women lost their opening game against Pakistan A Women and grabbed one point, thanks to the rain. They sit in the third position on the points table. Below them sit Hong Kong Women, who have one point and a net run rate of -5.425.

As far as Group B is concerned, Bangladesh A Women have three points to their name and are the table toppers, with a net run rate of +4.850. Sri Lanka A Women also have three points but sit below Bangladesh A Women with a net run rate of +0.090.

United Arab Emirates Women have won one game and lost one and have two points. They follow Sri Lanka A Women in the points table.

Malaysia Women are struggling in the competition and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have played two games so far and are yet to win any.

Rain washes out fourth day of the competition

Updated Points Table of Group B after Match 8

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok was ready to host two games on the fourth day of the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Hong Kong Women were all set to face Pakistan A Women but persistent rain resulted in the game being called off, with the two sides sharing a point each.

In the afternoon fixture, India A Women were ready to lock horns with Nepal Women in a Group A fixture. No play was possible due to the wet outfield as India A Women and Nepal Women had to settle for one point each.

