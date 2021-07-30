"Achhe Din thhey !" - Virender Sehwag feels nostalgic after sharing an old picture from his playing days

Recently, legendary opener Virender Sehwag took to his official Instagram handle and shared an old photograph of himself in the company of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Yuvraj Singh. All of them have a huge fan base due to their numerous match-winning efforts for India over the years.

Achhe Din thhey !(those were the good days)

Indian cricket fans also felt nostalgic and traveled back in time after watching the five legendary cricketers in one frame. Fans also showered their love in the comments section and gave interesting replies to Sehwag's Instagram post.

It is a widely accepted fact that the Indian cricket team reached greater heights during the early 2000s, especially in Test cricket in overseas conditions. India was in a dire state, going through a match-fixing scandal when Sourav Ganguly took over the reins on the Indian team in 2000.

Dada then built a young team with the support of head coach John Wright, who later became a force to reckon with for years to come. Players like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh flourished under his wings and became legends of the game.

Just by playing like them, one cannot become a Sehwag or a Richards: Salman Butt said on people comparing Shaw with Sehwag

After witnessing Prithvi Shaw's fearless and aggressive batting approach, many people have started comparing him to legendary Indian batsman Virender Sehwag.

Recently, while speaking on his YouTube channel, former Pakistan opener Salman Butt felt it was not right to compare Shaw to a legend like Sehwag, as the youngster is yet to play a big knock during his short international career. He then tried to explain it by using the career trajectories of VV Richards and Sehwag.

“Look at the gap between Richards and Sehwag’s careers. It took nearly 10-15 years after Richards for the cricket world to see a player with a similar attacking mindset in Sehwag. Richards scored 180 in England at a time when 225 was considered a good ODI total. Sehwag scored two triple hundreds in Test cricket and averaged over 50 for most of his career. Just by playing like them, one cannot become a Sehwag or a Richards. You have to put up that kind of a performance,” said Butt

