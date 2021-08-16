"Cricket Australia needs to try to address this very quickly" - Adam Gilchrist calls for swift action on Justin Langer's future as coach 

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has urged Cricket Australia to bring clarity to the future of Justin Langer's stint as head coach. Australia's poor run of results as of late has brought Langer a lot of criticism and his future could be on the line with several crucial assignments coming up.

“It is going to derail the summer”.



Adam Gilchrist is worried about the state of Cricket Australia.



Langer's current contract runs until midway through 2022. The team will partake in the all-important T20 World Cup, host England for the Ashes, and will also tour Pakistan during the aforementioned period of time.

Gilchrist, who is close friends with Langer, believes that the coach is aware of all the talk going around him. He said while speaking to SEN Radio:

“Justin is very aware of these perceived issues with his management style, and he’s going to keep trying to work with that, and I’m sure the players will try to work alongside that as well.”

Gilchrist feels that the board should make a decision quickly in order to avoid the charade that involves leaks from the inner circle to journalists. The legendary wicket-keeper also feels that the delay could severely hamper their results in the summer. Gilchrist said:

“But the bigger issue, and it will derail the summer if it doesn’t get sorted out, is the fact these journalists have direct line of contact with people within the inner sanctum there, and the people in that inner sanctum are happy to let it get out.”

If Langer is not the right choice, then remove him: Gilchrist

Justin Langer was appointed as the head coach of the national side following the infamous Newlands ball-tampering incident. Following the scandal, then-coach Darren Lehmann stepped down.

Under Langer's helm, the team scripted a memorable comeback ODI series win in India and also made it to the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. However, successive series defeats at home to India in Tests and a terrible run of performances in T20Is recently have been major drawbacks.

Australia have now suffered five successive series defeats in the shortest format of the game. They recently recorded a 4-1 loss to Bangladesh, which leaves them in bad shape ahead of the T20 World Cup. Gilchrist feels that if Langer is not the right man for the job, then the board should make the decision without dragging it.

Gilchrist added:

“So, Cricket Australia needs to try to address this very quickly. If everyone believes the best thing to do is move on from Justin Langer as a coach, do it sooner rather than later because it is just going to create a side issue, which is going to continue to be a circus.”

