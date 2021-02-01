Adam Gilchrist defends Andrew Tye after Michael Vaughan criticism

Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh have defended Andrew Tye after the fast bowler was criticised by Michael Vaughan among others, for bowling a wide which prevented James Vince from reaching his hundred in the BBL qualifier on Saturday.

With the Sydney Sixers needing a run to win and James Vince on 98, Andrew Tye bowled a short delivery which was called a wide, leaving the England batsman stranded two runs short of a century.

James Vince looked visibly frustrated, leading to social media criticism of Andrew Tye.

But Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh came to the defence of the Australia pacer.

"He shouldn’t really be copping the criticism he is," Adam Gilchrist said on Fox Sports when asked about Andrew Tye. "I think he just tried to make him play a short ball and it was wet — we heard already how wet that ball was. And he just dragged it right down. He was really upset that people would assume that (it was on purpose), and that’s not the type of character he is.”

"I think it’s been harsh, the criticism," Mark Waugh said of the matter. "And at the end of the day, James Vince actually should have kept the strike the over before and it wouldn’t have come down to that ball. But Andrew Tye is a good character. He’s a good guy."

"Poor form from Andrew Tye" - Michael Vaughan leads criticism of Perth Scorchers pacer

Andrew Tye was heavily criticised

Andrew Tye had earlier copped a lot of criticism for bowling the wide.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was especially angered, and tweeted:

"No one can tell me that he didn’t mean to do that ... Poor form from AJ Tye."

Andrew Tye and the Perth Scorchers now face a must-win game against one of Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder if they are to make the BBL final.

And if they do manage to make it to the final against the Sixers, expect an intriguing battle between Tye and Vince.