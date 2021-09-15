Pat Cummins positioned highest in terms of readiness to succeed Tim Paine as captain: Adam Gilchrist

Former Australia keeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has revealed thinks Pat Cummins should replace Tim Paine as captain after the latter retires. Australia's Test captaincy has been a regular topic of debate.

With Tim Paine unlikely to play international cricket for another year, Australia have already begun talking about his successor. The two prime contenders are Pat Cummins and Steve Smith. However, not many have endorsed the latter's return at the helm of the team.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau The Australian skipper will go under the knife this week #Ashes The Australian skipper will go under the knife this week #Ashes

Nevertheless, Adam Gilchrist has earmarked Pat Cummins to take over as he commands respect and admiration from the team. Gilchrist thinks Cummins is the automatic choice as he looks ready to lead the next generation when Paine exits. Gilchrist told SEN:

"Pat Cummins is literally the type of leader that Australian cricket admires and the players acknowledge and respect. I think he is the leader by way of being at the top of the pack to assume that position. Be it the first Test at the Gabba, the first Test of the next summer or whenever the next Test cricket is after this summer, whenever Tim Paine does finish up."

Gilchrist added:

"It is inevitably getting closer, the changing of the guard at the top, and I think Pat is the gentleman that’s positioned highest in readiness to take over."

Cummins, who became the vice-captain of the ODI side in 2019 and the Test team in 2020, could have his first crack at the Test captaincy at this year's Ashes. Though Tim Paine remains confident of recovering from his neck injury for the first Test, there is a small chance that he might miss out.

I don’t think Pat should be pigeonholed just because he’s a fast bowler: Adam Gilchrist

Cricket Australia Bushfire Cricket Bash Media Opportunity

Gilchrist, who served as Australia's vice-captain in his playing days, feels no player should be forcibly slotted in as captain. Gilchrist said Cummins is an exception as he is a balanced cricketer. The 49-year old Western Australian said:

"For a certain individual, I don’t think anyone should be pigeonholed. For me, personally, I don’t think I would have made a great fist of being full-time captain. I personally felt it would have been challenging to focus on everything you’ve got and captain the team regularly."

Also Read

"But Tim Paine’s done a terrific job at it, MS Dhoni was outstanding, so too was Andy Flower in Zimbabwe. There’s a few instances when you’re an exception, and Pat Cummins should be considered that. He is balanced enough, professional enough and skillful enough. I don’t think Pat should be pigeonholed just because he’s a fast bowler,"

Cummins has been a consistent performer and the go-to bowler for Tim Paine. He captured the top spot in the Test bowling rankings in early 2019 and has stayed there since. Cummins will look to add more accolades to his name in the Ashes, which starts on December 8 at the Gabba.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar