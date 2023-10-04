Adam Gilchrist predicts Australia to beat India in 2023 World Cup final

Former Australian wicketkeeper and World Cup winner Adam Gilchrist has backed the Aussies to go on and clinch their sixth World Cup crown in India in November this year.

Gilchrist has predicted that India and Australia will make it to the final and that the hosts will be beaten by the Men in Yellow in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Here's what Gilchrist wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"On the eve of the Men’s Cricket World Cup, all the best to every team. Fond memories. Australia to beat India in the Final for mine. Welcome your comments 😜"

While Adam Gilchrist backed Australia, Eoin Morgan has sided with England

Just like Adam Gilchrist did with Australia, former England captain Eoin Morgan has backed his own nation to go all the way and clinch the World Cup. Morgan won the World Cup with England four years ago and believes Jos Buttler and co. can go and defend that crown in India.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Morgan explained England's areas of strength and claimed that they have all bases covered. He stated:

"I think the winners of this year's World Cup will be England. Defending champions, have been at the top of their game for 6-7 years. They won't go into the tournament as favorites, which I think is a good thing. Takes a little bit of pressure away when it comes to expectations. But they have every base covered, pace, spin, and they score very quickly."

England will begin their World Cup defense against last edition's finalists New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.