Adam Zampa equals Mick Lewis' record of worst bowling figures in ODI cricket

Australian spinner Adam Zampa has added an unwanted record to his name as he equalled compatriot Mick Lewis' record of worst bowling figures in one-day international cricket.

Zampa leaked 113 off his 10 overs without a wicket in the fourth ODI against South Africa at the Supersport Park in Centurion as Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller made hay.

Lewis, who played in the famous ODI between Australia and South Africa in 2006 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, previously held the record for the worst bowling figures in 50-over international cricket. The right-arm seamer had also gone wicketless for 113 overs in his quota.

The match became one of the greatest ODIs as the Proteas successfully chased down 434 to win by one wicket.

Meanwhile, Klaasen and Miller have now left the tourists with an enormous 417 to chase down as the pair shared a partnership of 222. The duo joined hands in the 35th over of the innings when Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rassie van der Dussen for a 65-ball 62.

However, Miller and Klaasen left the Australians dazed by the end of the innings and had hammered 87 runs off the final 5 overs. Marcus Stoinis dismissed Klaasen off the final ball of the innings as Nathan Ellis took a blinder at wide fine leg.

Heinrich Klaasen hits Adam Zampa for three sixes in his final over

With Adam Zampa having already leaked 87 off his nine overs, Mitchell Marsh brought him to bowl the 48th over and the two Proteas batters were throwing their bats at everything. David Miller started the over with a boundary over long on, while Heinrich Klaasen smashed three sixes off the next five deliveries.

While Australia lead the five-match ODI series 2-1, the visitors need to break a plethora of records to seal a win at the Centurion. The third ODI at Potchefstroom saw the Proteas win their first game of the leg, with Australia sweeping the preceding three-game T20I series and emerging victorious in the first two ODIs.