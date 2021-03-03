Adam Zampa reveals what keeps him motivated

Adam Zampa has divulged how he has used his tough time at the academy as a motivator over the last decade. The leg-spinner revealed that he was often singled out during his younger days for not having enough revs (revolutions on the ball).

The Australian used that phase as a driving force and said the experience still keeps him going even though he has played 100 international matches for his nation.

Adam Zampa, who is not known for bowling big booming leg-spinners, spoke about his past experience on the Unplayable Podcast.

"It angers me to think about it right now, but it's stuck in my mind when I was at the academy, and they put these bloody dots on you, and they connected them to a machine, and you have a bowl, and they count your revs (revolutions on the ball)," Zampa said.

Adam Zampa added how everyone at the academy was always better than him in producing revs.

"Everyone was always better. Everyone always had more revs, and they were like, 'You need to work on your revs, look at the revs per minute. They're not high enough. You don't spin the ball enough,'" the leg-spinner added.

However, Zampa quipped none of the players from the academy made it big even though they were considered better bowlers than him at one point.

"The blokes that did have the high revs aren't playing any cricket whatsoever now, or they played two or three games for Australia and aren't playing cricket now, or they're playing club cricket somewhere. That's one of the driving factors for me, that time at the academy where I got a bad review for my revs per minute. That's the receipt that I've kept in my mind for the last decade of my life," Adam Zampa concluded.

Adam Zampa's Australia career at a glance

Adam Zampa

The 28-year-old is an established player for Australia in the white-ball format. The ongoing third T20I against New Zealand is the leg-spinner's 100th appearance for his nation.

Adam Zampa made his ODI debut in 2016 and has gone on to play 61 matches in the 50-over format. He has picked 92 wickets at an average of 32.6.

In 38 T20Is, he has 40 wickets to his name, while his economy reads a brilliant 6.7.

The 28-year-old is yet to represent Australia in Tests as Nathan Lyon is firmly considered the first-choice spinner in the longest format.