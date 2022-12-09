"Added to warm the bench??" - Fans slam BCCI for adding Kuldeep Yadav so late to India's ODI squad against Bangladesh

Team India have added left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. Kuldeep was drafted into the side after the BCCI announced that captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the final ODI due to a thumb injury that he sustained in the last game.

Fast bowlers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar will also be unavailable for the game as they head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to nurse their respective injuries.

Here's the statement released by the BCCI on Friday:

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later."

The statement further read:

"Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series.

"Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI."

Fans on Twitter feel that the Men in Blue have been a bit too late in bringing in Kuldeep Yadav as Bangladesh have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Here's how some of them reacted:

#BANvIND Kuldeep going to pick 2+ wkt if he plays in 3rd ODI. Kuldeep going to pick 2+ wkt if he plays in 3rd ODI.#BANvIND

#BANvIND Left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav added to #India squad for third & final ODI, I think it's a right move but BCCI should have played him from the beginning of the series Left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav added to #India squad for third & final ODI, I think it's a right move but BCCI should have played him from the beginning of the series#BANvIND

Archer @poserarcher @BCCI Ohohoho when we lost the series you guys finally realised to use wrist spinner what a management @BCCI Ohohoho when we lost the series you guys finally realised to use wrist spinner what a management

maulik vyas @vyas343 @BCCI Finally , thanks to bcci .. pls give him 5-6 consecutive games he is our wicket taker @BCCI Finally , thanks to bcci .. pls give him 5-6 consecutive games he is our wicket taker

KL Rahul (C), Dhawan, Kohli, Patidar, Shreyas, Tripathi, Ishan, Shahbaz, Axar, Washington Sundar, Thakur, Siraj, Umran, Kuldeep Yadav Indian team for the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh:KL Rahul (C), Dhawan, Kohli, Patidar, Shreyas, Tripathi, Ishan, Shahbaz, Axar, Washington Sundar, Thakur, Siraj, Umran, Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep yadav ki yaad aa gyi akhirkar 4 seamer on spinning wicket dravid fail another series loss twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Kuldeep yadav ki yaad aa gyi akhirkar 4 seamer on spinning wicket dravid fail another series loss twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

KL Rahul (C), Dhawan, Kohli, Patidar, Shreyas, Tripathi, Ishan, Shahbaz, Axar, Washington Sundar, Thakur, Siraj, Umran, Kuldeep Yadav Indian team for the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh:KL Rahul (C), Dhawan, Kohli, Patidar, Shreyas, Tripathi, Ishan, Shahbaz, Axar, Washington Sundar, Thakur, Siraj, Umran, Kuldeep Yadav Don't get why Kuldeep wasn't in the main side tbh. Had a great series against SA and then dropped for no reason. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Don't get why Kuldeep wasn't in the main side tbh. Had a great series against SA and then dropped for no reason. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Kuldeep Yadav was the Player of the Match in his previous ODI

Kuldeep bagged sensational figures of 4/18 against South Africa in his previous ODI earlier this year and also won the Player of the Match award in the process. However, he was inexplicably dropped from the ODI team against New Zealand and was initially not even included in the ODI squad against Bangladesh.

The wrist-spinner will be hopeful of getting straight into the XI for the game on Saturday and making a telling impact.

