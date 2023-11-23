Adelaide Strikers' Rashid Khan to miss BBL 2023-24 to undergo surgery for back injury

Afghanistan and Adelaide Strikers' spin wizard Rashid Khan has opted out of the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL) to undergo back surgery. The tournament suffered its second major blow after Harry Brook pulled out last week.

The franchise has been handed permission to sign another player for the star spinner. However, the nature of Khan's injury is currently clouded, and whether he will partake in other T20 franchise tournaments this year remains to be seen. The 24-year-old played in SA20 and IL20 last year after finishing his stint in BBL.

Khan, who delivered promising performances for Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup, is the leading wicket-taker for the Strikers with 98 in 69 fixtures. However, the leggie had a relatively quiet season last year, managing just six scalps in eight matches at 30 apiece.

"He will be extremely missed" - Tim Nielsen on Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan. (Image Credits: AP)

Adelaide Strikers' GM of cricket Tim Nielsen said they would support Rashid Khan during the treatment of his injury and will announce a replacement shortly. As quoted by cricket.com.au, Nielsen stated:

"Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer. Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game."

"Our list management and coaching staff will now look at our options for replacing Rashid for the upcoming season and a replacement player will be announced in due course."

The 13th season of the BBL begins on December 7th, with the Brisbane Heat facing the Melbourne Stars. Perth Scorchers won season 12 of the T20 tournament.