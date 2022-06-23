Adil Rashid to skip white-ball leg against India to make Hajj pilgrimage

England cricketer Adil Rashid will skip the white-ball series against India to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. The leg-spinner will also miss a few games for Yorkshire in the latter stages of the ongoing T20 Blast.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Yorkshire have granted Rashid leave to travel to Mecca for the pilgrimage. He is expected to return by mid-July ahead of the limited-overs series against South Africa.

Speaking on the backdrop of England's 3-0 win against the Netherlands, Rashid revealed that he had wanted to make the journey for a long time and feels that this is the right moment to do it.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Adil Rashid said:

"I've been wanting to do it for a little while but I've found it pretty difficult with the timings. This year, I felt as though it was something that I had to do, and something I wanted to do as well."

"I spoke to the ECB and to Yorkshire about it and they were very understanding and encouraging, like: 'Yep, you do what you've got to do and then come back when you can.' Me and the missus are going and I'll be there for a couple of weeks."

Rashid will miss all six games against India but stressed that it was not a major factor in his decision.

Matt Parkinson is likely to replace Rashid against the Men in Blue. He recently made his Test debut against New Zealand, coming in as a concussion substitute for Jack Leech.

"Big credit to Morgan for making that environment" - Adil Rashid

The Yorkshire-born cricketer credited white-ball captain Eoin Morgan and those involved in the management for creating an inclusive environment within the group.

Rashid added:

"It's very easy for us to be who we are in the dressing room, on and off the pitch, around the boys because they're so understanding. A lot of credit goes to England for making that environment very easy - not just for myself and Mo, but for other people."

He continued:

"We're all from different backgrounds and different countries - it's a very diverse team - but everyone gets along and respects each other massively. That's a big credit to Morgs for making that environment and to the hierarchy."

Rashid was recently part of the English side that thrashed the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series. He picked up three wickets in as many matches.

