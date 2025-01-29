Adil Rashid vs Varun Chakravarthy - comparing their stats after 16 T20Is

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid bowled a crucial spell in the third T20I of the ongoing series against India, which helped the visitors restrict the hosts and win the match by 26 runs.

Defending 171, England held India at 145/9 to gain their first win of the five-match series, which now stands 2-1. Adil Rashid returned with figures of 1/15 from his four overs. Although he picked up just one wicket, he was accurate and tight, not letting the batters score freely.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy put up another solid display, continuing his dream run with the ball in T20Is. He picked up five wickets for just 24 runs from his four overs. This was also his second five-wicket haul in the format. Despite India's defeat, he was named Player of the Match.

Varun has played 16 T20Is in his career so far while Adil Rashid has played 122 T20Is already. On that note, let us compare their numbers after 16 T20Is each.

Adil Rashid's stats after 16 T20Is

Adil Rashid made his T20I debut for England against the Netherlands at Lord's in 2009. He has played 122 T20Is to date and has bowled in 117 innings. The leg-spinner has picked up 129 wickets and is among their key players in this format.

His 129 scalps have come at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.30 with a strike rate of 19.8. Adil Rashid has three four-wicket hauls in the format with best figures of 4/2.

Talking about the numbers from his first 16 T20Is, he bowled 48 overs from 15 innings and claimed 13 wickets at an average of 30 and an economy rate of 8.12. The 38-year-old had best figures of 2/18 at that stage of his T20I career.

Varun Chakravarthy's stats after 16 T20Is

Varun Chakravarthy made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2021. He had a decent outing, picking up a solitary wicket and giving away 28 runs from four overs at an economy rate of 7.

To date, the 33-year-old has played 16 T20Is. He has 29 wickets to his name at an average of 14.75, an economy rate of 6.84, and a strike rate of 12.9. The Indian spinner also has two five-wicket hauls in T20Is.

While his second five-wicket haul came in the third T20I against England, his first came not too long ago, against South Africa in November 2024. He returned with figures of 5/17 from four overs, which are also his career-best figures so far.

However, both his five-wicket hauls have come in losing causes. India lost the third T20I against England by 26 runs and lost the game against South Africa by three wickets.

Comparing the two, Chakravarthy has more wickets than Adil Rashid after 16 T20Is with a lead of 16 scalps. Moreover, the Indian spinner also has a better average and economy rate as compared to the English leg-spinner.

While Adil is certainly more experienced out of the two, Varun has stellar numbers in his young T20I career and pips his English counterpart based on these stats.

