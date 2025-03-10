Adorable video of Rohit Sharma's daughter enjoying the 2025 IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final with Ritika Sajdeh [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira Sharma was seen in the stands of the Dubai Stadium during the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday (March 9), supporting her father. She enjoyed the summit clash of the tournament against New Zealand in the company of her mother Ritika Sajdeh. Six-year-old Samaira is the first-born child of Rohit and Ritika, who was welcomed into the world on December 30, 2018.

A fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video of adorable Samaira Sharma enjoying the Champions Trophy final in the stadium. It was a memorable match for her and the whole country as the Rohit Sharma-led team beat New Zealand and lifted the 2025 Champions Trophy.

After a quiet tournament with the bat in the leadup, Rohit Sharma (76) reserved his best for the final as he put on a Player of the Match-worthy performance to help India chase down a target of 252 on a tricky surface in Dubai.

"Until he is there, it doesn't seem like there is any help on the pitch"- Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has hailed Rohit Sharma after his match-winning batting performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' he said: (from 1:30)

"There was a big question. He has such a great legacy, but he had never scored a half-century in an ICC final. You expect that from him as he is that kind of a player, that he would score it sometime or other. He hadn't scored too many runs in the entire Champions Trophy. He had given explosive starts, but only the trailer was seen, we hadn't seen the entire picture."

He continued:

"Then cometh the hour, cometh the man. With Rohit's game, you should always assume that until he is there, it doesn't seem like there is any help on the pitch and the opposition is putting pressure on you because he keeps hitting. His presence is enough to steer the game in India's favor."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

