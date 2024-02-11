"Affected my family a little bit more than it affected me" - Glenn Maxwell on his recent drinking incident

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell stated that the recent drinking incident due to which he had to be hospitalized affected his family a lot more than himself. The 35-year-old admitted that he went out of control and that the incident was "less than ideal."

According to 7news, Maxwell was in Adelaide in January before reportedly meeting former cricketer Brett Lee, who was performing with his band Six & Out. The Victorian reportedly ended up in a hospital due to an alcohol-related incident, but was released after a short while.

After receiving the Player of the Match award in the Australia vs West Indies second T20I on Sunday, the veteran said (via Perth Now):

"I think probably it affected my family a little bit more than it affected me. I knew I had that week off. And obviously, that incident was less than ideal, and the timing. But I had that week off, I knew I had that week off away from the game. And I came back and got back into my running, my gym program and it felt really good and refreshed once I got back. And it's all been focused on getting myself ready for this (T20) series and what's to come."

Reacting to the incident, head coach Andrew McDonald stated that he firmly advised Maxwell to look after himself. McDonald described the spin-bowling all-rounder as a key player for the squad.

"Had a few cursed Adelaide trips" - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the mid-innings break of the second T20I against the West Indies, Maxwell said he feels relieved to break the Adelaide curse. He said:

"I got my parents here as well. So, had a few cursed Adelaide trips, with them coming over a couple of times. So I got injured. I think I broke my leg the last time they tried to come over to Adelaide. So, it's nice to make this a positive one."

The Victorian's unbeaten 120* (55) propelled the hosts to 241 in 20 overs and the West Indies fell short by 34 runs.

