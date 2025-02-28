AFG vs AUS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Afghanistan vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy match

Afghanistan will take on Australia in match number 10 of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 28. This game will be crucial for both sides with regard to qualification for the semifinals. A win for Afghanistan will ensure their progress to the next round. The Aussies also must win. A loss will all but end their hopes considering South Africa's net run rate.

Afghanistan began their campaign with a 107-run loss to South Africa in Karachi. They, however, came up with a special performance in Lahore to knock out England. Batting first, Afghanistan scored 325-7 as Ibrahim Zadran smashed 177 off 146. Azmatullah Omarzai then claimed 5-58 as England were held to 317.

Australia began their 2025 Champions Trophy journey with a five-wicket win over Ashes rivals England. Batting first, the Englishmen put up 351-8 on the board as Ben Duckett scored 165. Josh Inglis (120* off 86), however, lifted Australia to a record chase in the Champions Trophy. Their next match against South Africa was washed out due to rain.

Afghanistan vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs

Afghanistan and Australia have met four times in one-day cricket, with the Aussies having a clean 4-0 record in the head-to-head battle. The two teams clashed for the first time in August 2012 in Sharjah, with Australia winning by 66 runs.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 4

Matches won by Afghanistan: 0

Matches won by Australia: 4

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Afghanistan vs Australia head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

Afghanistan and Australia will be up against each other in the Champions Trophy for the first time. As mentioned earlier, the match is highly significant with regard to qualification for the semifinals.

Matches Played: N/A

Matches won by Afghanistan: N/A

Matches won by Australia: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Last 5 Afghanistan vs Australia ODIs

Afghanistan and Australia have so far met in four one-dayers. When the teams clashed for the last time in the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the result was an absolute classic. Chasing 292, Australia crumbled to 91-7 before a cramping Glenn Maxwell (201* off 128) lifted them to an unbelievable victory, slamming 21 fours and 10 sixes.

Here's a summary of the four ODIs played between Afghanistan and Australia.

Australia (293/7) beat Afghanistan (291/5) by 3 wickets, November 07, 2023

Australia (209/3) beat Afghanistan (207) by 7 wickets, June 01, 2019

Australia (417/6) beat Afghanistan (142) by 275 runs, March 04, 2015

Australia (417/6) beat Afghanistan (142) by 275 runs, March 04, 2015 Australia (272/8) beat Afghanistan (206) by 66 runs, August 25, 2012

